Local athletes team up for the 46th annual Delco Hero Bowl all-star football game

Two teams will be made up of 90 local athletes for Thursday's all-star football game that raises money for the Hero Scholarship Fund

By Emily Rose Grassi

Flyer for the 46th annual Delco Hero Bowl
Delaware County Hero Bowl

An all-star game for a good cause makes a comeback on Thursday, May 30.

The 46th annual Delaware County Hero Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Cardinal O'Hara High School in Springfield, Pennsylvania.

It'll be the best of the best for this all-star football game with 90 local athletes teaming up and competing against each other.

The DelVal Blue team will have students from Academy Park, Archbishop Carroll, Bonner-Prendie, Cardinal O'Hara, Chester, Chichester, Delco Christian, Interboro, Pennwood and Sun Valley high schools.

These students will face off against the Central Red team that will have students from Conestoga, Garnet Valley, Harriton, Haverford, Lower Merion, Marple-Newtown, Penncrest, Randor, Ridley, Springfield, Strath-Haven and Upper Darby high schools.

Officials say that pre-game activities will start at 6:00 p.m. with an All-Star high school mile relay event happening at half-time.

Tickets are just $10 and are available at all Delaware County police and fire departments. If you aren't able to stop by before the game, tickets will be available at the game.

All proceeds for this all-star game benefit the Hero Scholarship Fund.

The Hero Scholarship Fund was founded in 1977 and provides scholarships for the children of police officers, firefighters as well as emergency medical service personnel who have given their lives in the line of duty, according to event organizers.

Pennsylvania
