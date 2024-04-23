Live updating results for key 2024 Pa. primary election races

Voters are going to the polls across Pennsylvania on Tuesday to vote in the Republican and Democratic primaries for a number of nationwide, statewide, and local elections.

Pennsylvania has a closed primary system, which means that only voters registered with a political party may participate in that party’s primary. Democrats may not vote in the Republican primary or vice versa. Independent or unaffiliated voters may not participate in either primary.

NBC10 has you covered with live updating election results from all of the races that matter to you. You can find all of our live updating Pa. primary election results here, including results in many races for State House and State Senate.

Below are a list of some of the key contested races across the commonwealth. Polls close at 8 p.m. and results will begin filtering in shortly after.

Key storylines in U.S. House contests

In the 1st Congressional District, which contains all of Bucks County and a small portion of Montgomery County, Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick faces a primary challenge from Mark Houck, an anti-abortion activist.

On the Democratic side, Ashley Ehasz, who lost to Fitzpatrick in the 2022 general election for the same seat, is running unopposed and will face the Republican winner in the fall.

In the Lehigh Valley's 7th District, three Republicans -- Kevin Dellicker, Ryan Mackenzie, and Maria Montero -- are vying to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild in the fall. Wild is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Wild won the general election over Republican Lisa Scheller by a tight 51-49 margin in 2022. She has been the Congresswoman from the region since 2018.

In 3rd District, which contains a wide swath of Philadelphia from the northwest, to the west, to the south, three-term Congressman Dwight Evans faces a primary challenge from Tracey Gordon.

Gordon, the city's former Register of Wills, lost a primary for that job in 2022 and had been mired in controversy during her time in office. The 3rd District is dominated by Democrats and is one of the bluest districts in the nation, according to the Cook Political Report. Nobody is running for the seat in the Republican primary.

Democrats and Republicans, including several incumbents, are running unopposed in their primaries in the 2nd District, 4th District, 5th District, and 6th District. All four of those seats are currently held by Democrats.

7 candidates running for Attorney General

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro vacated the Attorney General's office in 2023 as he ramped up his election campaign for his new job. The current AG, Michelle Henry, was appointed by Shapiro to finish his term and is not running to keep the position.

Two Republicans and five Democrats are running in the primaries for the right to battle for the seat in November.

The Democrats are:

Keir Bradford-Gray, of Philadelphia, the former chief public defender in the city

Joe Khan, of Bucks Co., a former assistant district attorney in Philadelphia and Bucks Co. Solicitor

Eugene Pasquale, of Pittsburgh, the former auditor general of Pennsylvania

Jared Solomon, a member of the Pa. House of Representatives from Philadelphia

Jack Stollsteimer, the district attorney in Delaware County

On the Republican side, York County DA Dave Sunday is running against Craig Williams, a member of the Pa. House from the 160th District in Delco and Chester Counties.

Dems running competitive races for other statewide positions

Democrats are running against each other in the primary elections for two other key statewide offices: Auditor General, the state's chief fiscal officer, and Treasurer.

In the race for Auditor General, Mark Pinsley, the current controller in Lehigh County, is running against Malcolm Kenyatta, a Pa. state representative from North Philadelphia.

For treasurer, Pa. state rep Ryan Bizzarro from Erie County is running against Erin McClelland, an addiction counselor and businesswoman who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2012 and 2016.

Republicans hold both seats currently and the incumbents are running unopposed. Tim Defoor of Dauphin County is running for re-election as Auditor General and Stacy Garrity of Bradford County is running for her second four-year term as treasurer.

Noncompetitive primaries for President, U.S. Senate

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will go before voters Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s presidential primaries, a prelude to the November general election, when the commonwealth is expected to once again play a critical role in the race for the White House. Further down the ballot, voters will also select nominees in competitive primaries for Congress, the state legislature and three statewide offices.

Biden clinched the Democratic nomination and Trump clinched the Republican nomination on March 12, and neither faces serious opposition on the primary ballot. Nonetheless, both presumptive nominees have campaigned in Pennsylvania in recent days with their focus more on the November election and each other than on Tuesday’s vote.

Biden just completed a three-day campaign swing that began Tuesday in his hometown of Scranton and concluded Thursday in Philadelphia in an event with members of the Kennedy family. Days earlier, Trump held a rally in Lehigh County, his third visit to the state this year.

Pennsylvania is also home to a competitive U.S. Senate contest, but Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick are both running unopposed in Tuesday's primary. The Casey vs. McCormick showdown in November's general election will be one of the most hotly-contested races of the fall cycle.