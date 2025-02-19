Live Updates: SPS Technologies fire remains active, shelter-in-place to be lifted

What to Know
- A massive fire that started at the SPS Technologies building on 301 Highland Avenue in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Feb. 17, remained active two days later on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
- About 60 workers were at the site at the time the fire broke out. Officials said they are all accounted for and no injuries were reported.
- Officials have not revealed the cause of the fire but said there were multiple explosions inside the facility.
- A shelter-in-place was in effect for residents and businesses within a one mile radius of the fire. The shelter-in-place and evacuation recommendation will be lifted on Wednesday, at 11 a.m.
- The fire caused SEPTA to suspend their Lansdale/Doylestown, West Trenton and Warminster regional rail lines. Those lines reopened on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The Noble Train Station, Glenside Train Station and Jenkintown Train Station remain closed until further notice, however.
- All schools in the Abington, Jenkintown and Cheltenham school districts remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 19, due to the fire.
- During a Wednesday morning press conference, officials said the air quality in the area is safe. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and local hazmat teams continue to monitor.
Follow along for live updates on this developing story.