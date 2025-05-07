What to Know A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city's Overbrook neighborhood on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, law enforcement sources told NBC10.

The shooting occurred on the 1900 block of North 59th Street, according to the sources. Sources said the rookie officer was breaking up a fight outside Overbrook high school when a shot was fired.

Investigators believe a bullet ricocheted off the ground and struck the officer in the stomach, according to sources.

The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

NBC10 obtained cellphone video showing a brawl and shooting outside the school.

