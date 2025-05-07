What to Know
- A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city's Overbrook neighborhood on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, law enforcement sources told NBC10.
- The shooting occurred on the 1900 block of North 59th Street, according to the sources. Sources said the rookie officer was breaking up a fight outside Overbrook high school when a shot was fired.
- Investigators believe a bullet ricocheted off the ground and struck the officer in the stomach, according to sources.
- The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.
- NBC10 obtained cellphone video showing a brawl and shooting outside the school.
A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city's Overbrook neighborhood on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Follow below for live updates on this developing story.