Philadelphia
Live Updates

Live updates: Philadelphia police officer shot while breaking up fight, sources say

By David Chang, Emily Rose Grassi, Cherise Lynch and Brendan Brightman

What to Know

  • A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city's Overbrook neighborhood on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, law enforcement sources told NBC10.
  • The shooting occurred on the 1900 block of North 59th Street, according to the sources. Sources said the rookie officer was breaking up a fight outside Overbrook high school when a shot was fired.
  • Investigators believe a bullet ricocheted off the ground and struck the officer in the stomach, according to sources.
  • The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.
  • NBC10 obtained cellphone video showing a brawl and shooting outside the school.

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city's Overbrook neighborhood on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Follow below for live updates on this developing story.

