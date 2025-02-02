Jet crash in Philly Live Updates

Live Updates: Philly medical jet crash victims ID'd, NTSB searches for black box The victims who were on board the plane were identified as Valentina Guzman Murillo, her mother Lizeth Murillo Ozuna, Captain Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla