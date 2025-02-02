Live Updates: Philly medical jet crash victims ID'd, NTSB searches for black box

What to Know
- A medical jet carrying a girl who was returning to Mexico after receiving treatment for a life-threatening illness at a U.S. hospital crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, killing all six people on board, a seventh person who was in a vehicle on the ground and injuring at least 22 others.
- The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, near the Roosevelt Mall and intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue. Multiple videos obtained by NBC10 show the plane plummeting from the sky, crashing to the ground and a massive explosion shortly after. Multiple homes in the area caught fire.
- According to the FAA, the plane was a Learjet 55 that left Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was headed for Springfield-Branson National Airport and stopping in Missouri before traveling to its final destination of Tijuana, Mexico.
- Valentina Guzman Murillo, a girl who was returning to Mexico after receiving treatment for a life-threatening illness at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia, was among the six people on board the flight. The other victims include Murillo’s mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna, Captain Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla.
- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation. Investigators continue to search for the so-called black box -- a.k.a. cockpit voice recorder -- from the flight and said the device is normally orange but could be black and possibly in pieces.
- A shelter for those impacted by the crash opened at Samuel Fels High School on 5500 Langdon Street in Philadelphia.
- Of the 22 people who were hurt in the crash, five of them remain in the hospital and three of them are in critical condition, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said.
Get live updates on this developing story below.