Tonight, Al Día will celebrate women making a difference in the Latino community and beyond.

They will recognize the 12 winners of the annual Women of Merit awards. NBC10 and Telemundo62 is honored to present the livestream of the event.

The awards acknowledge and celebrate new faces emerging in positions of leadership in the following categories: corporate, education, entrepreneurship, non-profit and public service.

The awards will stream live here at about 6 p.m.