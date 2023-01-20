Smoke, Flames Seen Coming From Suburban House

Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming from a large house as firefighters battled a blaze in the Philadelphia suburbs Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. inside a multi-story house off a cul-de-sac along Edgehill Lane near Hollow Road in Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters poured water onto the burning home as thick smoke rose into the air as SkyForce10 hovered overhead.

No word yet on if anyone was injured.

This story is developing and will be updated.

