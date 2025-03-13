Live: Philadelphia mayor to deliver 2026 budget proposal

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, for the second time in her career at the city's 100th mayor -- as well as being the first woman and Black woman to hold the job -- is set to discuss a proposal for the city's budget for the coming year.

During Thursday's regularly scheduled City Council session, Parker is expected to deliver a plan for spending for the coming year. The plan will then need to be approved by council before the start of the fiscal year beginning on July 1.

On Thursday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to deliver her budget address for the coming fiscal year to City Council. Her address is expected to begin after council handles its regular business during a session that starts at 10 a.m. The event will be livestreamed to the top of this story.

“While the Mayor and her team are tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations of City departments, they must work directly with City Council to pass the budget,” City Council President Kenyatta Johnson said in a statement ahead of the day's budget process. “Council takes the duties of vetting and approving a balanced budget seriously, and as a legislative body, we are looking forward to robust discussions with the Parker Administration about the budget in the weeks ahead.”

Last year, in delivering the first budget of her tenure atop the city's highest office, Parker unveiled a nearly $6.3 billion spending plan that she called her "One Philly" budget.

Following her budget address, City Council plans to hold a series of public hearings on the proposed budget, along with members of Parker's administration, to "understand the mayor’s spending proposal," Johnson's office said in a statement.

For a schedule of hearings that will follow Thursday's budget address, check for the latest updates, visit https://phlcouncil.com/budget2026.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.