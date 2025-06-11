Pennsylvania

Live Nation investing $1 billion in restoration of Lehigh Valley concert venue

New renovations coming to a venue in Philadelphia after Live Nation announced a $1 billion investment.

By Emily Glauser

Live Nation Entertainment announces that it is investing $1 billion into new music venues across the United States. The goal is to bring more live music to smaller cities.

In the next 18 months, 18 new stadiums are set to be renovated all across America. These venues range from intimate clubs to large outdoor amphitheaters.

Allentown, Pennsylvania, is one of the cities included on this project.

"Every fan deserves access to unforgettable live music – without having to drive hours to a major city. Live Nation’s commitment to expanding into smaller, underserved music markets means fans in vibrant places like Birmingham, Ala., Virginia Beach, Va. or Allentown, Pa. can now experience world-class events closer to home," a spokesperson for the company said.

The newly renovated venue will be a 31,000-square-foot, 1,600-seat space that will host over 200 shows each year. It is located on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown.

This announcement comes at a perfect time for the Lehigh Valley as "Live Nation has more optimism about the live entertainment industry than ever before, driven by long-overdue ticketing reforms, growing fan demand and a strong American economy," the company explained.

Performers such as Lawrence, Killer Queen: A Tribute To Queen and Inhaler are set to hit the stage this coming July through September.

According to an Oxford economist, this investment will bring over $2.9 billion in economic impact along with $1.44 billion in annual economic impact for the local communities once the venues open.

For more information regarding tickets, events and more at the Archer Music Hall, visit https://www.livenation.com/venue/KovZ917AYeX/archer-music-hall-events.

