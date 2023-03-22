Flames and thick smoke could be seen rising from a burning South Jersey home midday Wednesday.

SkyForce10 was over the fire along 38th Street, between High Street and Jersey Avenue in Camden, New Jersey, after 11:30 a.m.

Thick flames jumped from the structure as firefighters battled the blaze. Parts of the structure could be seen collapsing as water was poured onto the flames.

The smoke could be seen across the river in Philadelphia.

This story is developing and will be updated.