Firefighters combat fire at Mayfair rowhome

Flames and smoke could be seen lapping at the edges of the windows of a rowhome in Mayfair on Thursday morning.

The fire was believed to have begun just before 8 a.m.

SkyForce10 caught images of the fire as smoke filled the sky as it poured from a home on the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

A firefighter may have been injured as well. One of the responders was seen being loaded into an ambulance during this incident.

Officials have not yet detailed if anyone was in the home at the time the fire began or if anyone was injured during this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.