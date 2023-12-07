Mayfair

Firefighters combat fire at Mayfair rowhome

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing the windows of a rowhome on Cardiff Street Thursday morning

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flames and smoke could be seen lapping at the edges of the windows of a rowhome in Mayfair on Thursday morning.

The fire was believed to have begun just before 8 a.m.

SkyForce10 caught images of the fire as smoke filled the sky as it poured from a home on the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

A firefighter may have been injured as well. One of the responders was seen being loaded into an ambulance during this incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials have not yet detailed if anyone was in the home at the time the fire began or if anyone was injured during this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Mayfair
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us