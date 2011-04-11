Literacy Heroes

Celebrating homeland heroes

literacy-heroes

The sixth annual Literacy Heroes breakfast honored eight hometown heroes at the beatiuful Longwood Gardens ballroom. The local redidents were recognized for their selfless actions to help the fight against literacy in the Philadelphia area. This event was sponsored by the West Chester Public Library.

The program honored those who fit under the eight different catergories such as Adult Literacy Hero, Comunity impact Hero, and many more. This event celebrated noble acts by those who put others first.
 

