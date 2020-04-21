List of Wilmington WiFi Hot Spots

Wilmington has partnered with locally based WhyFly to provide sites around Wilmington where WiFi is available for students.

Hotspots will be available for at least three months until regular school classes resume. Currently, Delaware schools are closed at least through May 15.

The network ID at each location is “City of Wilmington” and no password is needed to log in.

• 76ers Fieldhouse, at 401 Garasches Lane, Wilmington, DE 19801

• Kingswood Community Center, at 2300 Bowers St., Wilmington, DE 19802

• Teen Warehouse, at 1121 Thatcher St., Wilmington, DE 19802

• William 'Hicks’ Anderson Community Center, at 501 N. Madison St., Wilmington, DE 19801

• People’s Settlement Association, at 408 E. 8th St., Wilmington, DE 19801

There are rules for using the sites:

• Students must remain in their vehicles

• Students who walk or take public transportation to a site must remain at least six feet away from others and should wear a mask or a mouth/nose covering

The sites will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week. The WiFi hot spots are primarily for city students so they can access their study materials, but the sites are available to the public in general if the sites can assist residents with issues or information related to COVID-19.