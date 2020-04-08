List of Local Houses of Worship Celebrating Passover, Holy Week and Easter Online

We've just started building this list. Want to add your house of worship? Email us here.

Virtual Seders

Adath Israel of the Main Line

Wednesday, April 8: 1st Night Passover Seder

5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Join via computer, smartphone, or tablet

Meeting ID: 412 654 929

Dial by your location: +1 646 558 8656

Germantown Jewish Center

Wednesday, April 8: 1st Night Passover Seder

6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

To join via computer, smartphone, or tablet

To join via telephone: Dial 929-436-2866 and use meeting ID 105-990-467.

Congregation Beth Or

Wednesday, April 8: 1st Night Passover Seder

Part 1: 6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Dinner Break: 7:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Part 2: 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Join via Facebook

Thursday, April 9: 2nd Night Passover Seder, 5:30pm

Join via Facebook

LGBTQ Community Seder Online

Sunday, April 12

More information (RSVP required)

This event is FREE, but any donations will go to running more programming for the Jewish LGBTQ community in Philadelphia.

Virtual Easter and Holy Week Services

Archdiocese of Philadelphia

Streaming all masses for Holy Week here

Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Holy Thursday 7:30 p.m.

Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Good Friday 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil in the Holy Night, Holy Saturday, 8 p.m.

Easter Mass, Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.

Bethel Deliverance Church Northeast

Easter Sunday service. 10:30 a.m.

Streaming here

Christ Baptist Church, Burlington

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Streaming here

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, Philadelphia

Easter Sunday service, 9:45 a.m.

Streaming here

Experience Christian Church, Exton

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m., 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.

Streaming here

Faith Baptist Church, Fairless Hills

Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.

Streaming here

Faith City Family Church, Newark, DE

Every Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Streaming Services on Facebook

Streaming Services on YouTube

Fellowship Alliance Chapel, Medford

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Streaming here

First Baptist Church, Lansdale

Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Streaming on Facebook

First Baptist Church of Perkasie

Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

Streaming here

Grace City Church of the Northeast, Northeast Philadelphia

Easter Sunday at 10 a.m.

Streaming on YouTube

Harvest Fellowship Church, Boyertown

Easter Sunday, 10:15 a.m.

Streaming on YouTube

New Life In Christ Fellowship, Coatesville

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Streaming here

Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, West Philadelphia

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Streaming on Facebook

Second Baptist Church of Pedricktown, NJ

Easter Sunday, 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Streaming here

Triumphant Church International, Warrington

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Streaming here