List of Local Houses of Worship Celebrating Passover, Holy Week and Easter Online

We've just started building this list. Want to add your house of worship? Email us here.
Virtual Seders
Adath Israel of the Main Line
Wednesday, April 8: 1st Night Passover Seder
5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.
Join via computer, smartphone, or tablet
Meeting ID: 412 654 929
Dial by your location: +1 646 558 8656
Germantown Jewish Center
Wednesday, April 8: 1st Night Passover Seder
6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
To join via computer, smartphone, or tablet
To join via telephone: Dial 929-436-2866 and use meeting ID 105-990-467.
Congregation Beth Or
Wednesday, April 8: 1st Night Passover Seder
Part 1: 6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
Dinner Break: 7:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Part 2: 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Join via Facebook
Thursday, April 9: 2nd Night Passover Seder, 5:30pm
Join via Facebook
LGBTQ Community Seder Online
Sunday, April 12
More information (RSVP required)
This event is FREE, but any donations will go to running more programming for the Jewish LGBTQ community in Philadelphia.
Virtual Easter and Holy Week Services
Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Streaming all masses for Holy Week here
Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Holy Thursday 7:30 p.m.
Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Good Friday 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil in the Holy Night, Holy Saturday, 8 p.m.
Easter Mass, Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.
Bethel Deliverance Church Northeast
Easter Sunday service. 10:30 a.m.
Streaming here
Christ Baptist Church, Burlington
Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Streaming here
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, Philadelphia
Easter Sunday service, 9:45 a.m.
Streaming here
Experience Christian Church, Exton
Easter Sunday, 9 a.m., 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.
Streaming here
Faith Baptist Church, Fairless Hills
Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.
Streaming here
Faith City Family Church, Newark, DE
Every Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Streaming Services on Facebook
Streaming Services on YouTube
Fellowship Alliance Chapel, Medford
Good Friday, 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Streaming here
First Baptist Church, Lansdale
Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
Streaming on Facebook
First Baptist Church of Perkasie
Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Streaming here
Grace City Church of the Northeast, Northeast Philadelphia
Easter Sunday at 10 a.m.
Streaming on YouTube
Harvest Fellowship Church, Boyertown
Easter Sunday, 10:15 a.m.
Streaming on YouTube
New Life In Christ Fellowship, Coatesville
Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Streaming here
Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, West Philadelphia
Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Streaming on Facebook
Second Baptist Church of Pedricktown, NJ
Easter Sunday, 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Streaming here
Triumphant Church International, Warrington
Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Streaming here