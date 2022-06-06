Limerick Nuclear Plant Will Test Emergency Sirens Today

Don't be alarmed if you hear emergency sirens going off around the Limerick nuclear power generating station in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Constellation, which owns the power plant, will be testing the emergency warning sirens at 2 p.m. The sirens will sound for three minutes.

The test is one of two that they perform each year.

The sirens are located in a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station. They are in Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties.

Constellation said these sirens are not a signal to evacuate.

The sirens are used in event of emergency, including severe weather, Constellation said in a press release.

"The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station," the company wrote in the release. "County emergency management authorities activate the sirens, which can be used in the event of any emergency, including severe weather."

The generating station is 21 miles northwest of Philadelphia. It generates enough nuclear energy to power 2 million homes, Constellation said.