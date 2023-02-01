Philadelphia

Lil Wayne Tour Coming to Philly's Fillmore

Lil Wayne’s “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” will be coming to Philadelphia this April. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Lil Wayne 4.20.17 Tim Fears (15)
Tim Fears

Lil Wayne’s “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” will be coming to Philadelphia this spring.

The rapper’s tour starts in April and will make 28 stops around the United States. 

When Will The Tour Be In Philly?

The tour will stop in Philly at the Fillmore Philadelphia on April 17.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

How To Get Tickets For The Tour?

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on lilwayneofficial.com.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania

Governor Josh Shapiro Speaks on Police Reform in Wake of Death of Tyre Nichols

Philadelphia

Man Stabbed to Death in Center City at SEPTA Station

Regular ticket prices for the Fillmore start at $79.95.

Back in 2014 when Lil Wayne was in Philly it seems he couldn't find much to do and took to Twitter to let everyone know. Hopefully this time he made plans in advance.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us