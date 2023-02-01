Lil Wayne Tour Coming to Philly's Fillmore

Lil Wayne’s “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” will be coming to Philadelphia this spring.

The rapper’s tour starts in April and will make 28 stops around the United States.

When Will The Tour Be In Philly?

The tour will stop in Philly at the Fillmore Philadelphia on April 17.

How To Get Tickets For The Tour?

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on lilwayneofficial.com.

#WelcomeToThaCarterTour coming to a city near you. 🤙🏾



Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am EST on https://t.co/aaScbZ6Wc1 pic.twitter.com/D6M6Sie30D — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 1, 2023

Regular ticket prices for the Fillmore start at $79.95.

Back in 2014 when Lil Wayne was in Philly it seems he couldn't find much to do and took to Twitter to let everyone know. Hopefully this time he made plans in advance.