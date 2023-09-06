‘Like, why? That's all' — Family seeks answers after Del. state police kill shoplifting suspect

The family of a man who was killed last month by the Delaware State Police after he was allegedly caught shoplifting are seeking answers from officials following his death.

On Aug. 31, Delaware State Police troopers shot and killed Tremaine Jackson, 28, of Wilmington, after he, allegedly, attempted to flee when officials claimed he was caught in the parking lot of a New Castle hardware store with a cart full of stolen items.

According to police, Jackson disregarded troopers' commands to stop and physically resisted when troopers tried to pull him from a vehicle.

Officials said Jackson fled and "continued to drive his vehicle, a trooper became pinned between the guardrail and Jackson’s driver’s side door" and two troopers fired when he allegedly refused to stop.

Police refused to take any questions from the media about Jackson's slaying on the day it happened.

At a press event on Wednesday morning, Emeka Igwe, an attorney for Jackson's family, said he had concerns about the official depictions of Jackson's death.

"They said a lot, but they didn't say much," he said, of the police report.

The Delaware NAACP is speaking with the family of Tremaine Jackson, the man who was shot and killed by DE State Police outside a Lowe’s in New Castle last week.



Igwe argued that the official story has "contradictions" and it didn't explain how the troopers were "put in imminent danger." Igwe also said that police didn't explain if Jackson's vehicle was in drive when he was killed or not.

Igwe also said the word "fugitive," which law enforcement officials used to describe Jackson in their report, has negative connotations, especially when Igwe had no violent felonies on his record.

Instead, the attorney said Jackson struggled with addiction and had shoplifting arrests because of his addiction.

"His felony's consisted of shoplifting to support his habit," Igwe said.

For Richard Smith, president of the Delaware State Conference of Branches NAACP, many of the questions that he said he had could have been answered if the troopers involved had been wearing body cameras.

"There should not have been nobody there without a camera," said Smith.

Pointing to a bill passed in 2021, Smith argued that the troopers should have had cameras of some kind, be it body-worn cameras or cameras in their police vehicles, that could have recorded the incident.

"We had an agreement by the governor that all police would have cameras on. In this particular case, no cops had cameras on. There was a place where they took him at where there were no witnesses or nothing," said Smith. "Now, it's their word between his word and he cannot speak up now because he's dead."

Island Clark, the mother of Jackson's three children -- aged 5, 6, and 7 -- only had one lingering question after Jackson's death.

"Why?" she asked, before wiping away tears at a press event Wednesday. "Like, why? That's all."

Response from Delaware State Police

Delaware State Police released the following response to Wednesday's press conference:

Delaware State Police were attempting to arrest Mr. Jackson because he was suspected of committing numerous criminal offenses and had active warrants for his arrest. The decision by DSP troopers to use deadly force against Mr. Jackson in response to his resisting that arrest is being investigated by the Delaware Department of Justice and that investigation will focus on the appropriateness of their use of force. We ask for the public’s patience as that investigation proceeds and anticipate details being shared with the public at the conclusion of the investigation. The Delaware State Police is in the process of implementing body-worn cameras department-wide. Some units, such as the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), have not used body-worn cameras to date as we are working through the challenges of securing the cameras to their specialized uniforms. As such, we do not have body-worn camera video of the use of force, but there is body-worn camera video from uniformed troopers who responded after the shooting. Investigators are still working to determine if there may be other sources of video. A family is grieving the loss of a loved one and we both expect and understand that emotions are high. However, it would be inappropriate to comment on specific statements made by family members and representatives of the family at this time. We continue to ask for the public’s patience as an investigation is carried out and assure the public and the family of Mr. Jackson that the findings of that investigation will be released when all of the facts are known and a determination as to the appropriateness of the troopers' use of force has been made.