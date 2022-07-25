Philadelphia

Lightning Strike Likely Cause of Port Richmond Church Steeple Fire

The report of a fire after a lightning strike came shortly after 4 p.m., just as strong thunderstorms came through the city

By Christine Mattson

The steeple of a church in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood caught fire likely after being struck by lightning during Monday afternoon's storms, officials said.

Emergency crews raced to Grace Episcopal Church and the Incarnation at the corner of Venango and Richmond streets for a report of a fire after a lightning strike, officials on scene said.

The call came shortly after 4 p.m., just as strong thunderstorms came through the city.

SkyForce10 was overhead as firefighters worked to put water on the scorched steeple.

Photos posted on the church's Facebook page show there was inside, as well.

"A parishioner across the street called and said 'the church is on fire,'" Reverend Brian Rallison said standing next to a firetruck. "And I said 'excuse me?' And she said 'get down here' and hung up the phone."

Rollison said he was told there's minimal water damage to the sanctuary.

"God love the people who put the steeple and cross up 100 years ago, but they never put a lightning rod on it," Rallison said.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

