Philadelphia

Lifeguards, Police Rescue Boy, 10, From Drowning at Philly Public Pool

The boy was able to breathe on his own and was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A boy is recovering after police and lifeguards rescued him from drowning at a Philadelphia public pool late Thursday afternoon. 

The 10-year-old boy was at the Haverford Field Park Pool on the 300 block of North 57th Street around 4:50 p.m. Police said the boy ended up underwater after his father turned his head away for a minute. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Lifeguards pulled the boy out of the pool and responding police officers from the 19th District performed CPR on him. The boy was able to breathe on his own and was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

climate change 1 hour ago

Moon ‘Wobble' in 2030s Will Increase High Tide Flooding in NJ, Del. Shore Towns

Vineland 2 hours ago

3 Charged in Drive-By Shooting That Killed Girl, 10, in Vineland on July 4th

The pool was closed for the rest of the night.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPOLICElifeguardspublic pool
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us