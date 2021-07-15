Lifeguards, Police Rescue Boy, 10, From Drowning at Philly Public Pool

A boy is recovering after police and lifeguards rescued him from drowning at a Philadelphia public pool late Thursday afternoon.

The 10-year-old boy was at the Haverford Field Park Pool on the 300 block of North 57th Street around 4:50 p.m. Police said the boy ended up underwater after his father turned his head away for a minute.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Lifeguards pulled the boy out of the pool and responding police officers from the 19th District performed CPR on him. The boy was able to breathe on his own and was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

The pool was closed for the rest of the night.