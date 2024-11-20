License plate flipping devices banned in Pa.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has signed legislation that bans devices that flip vehicle license plates.

The governor signed the bill, known as Act 150 of 2024, into law on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

The bill was co-sponsored by Pa. state representatives, Pat Gallagher, D-Phila., and Greg Scott, D-Montgomery Co. and is intended to target drivers who have installed license plate flipping devices onto their vehicles in an effort to make it harder for law enforcement officials to prosecute them for criminal activity.

"License plates are vital for vehicle identification, and it’s crucial that our laws clearly prohibit the use of license plate flipping devices, which allow drivers to evade identification," Scott said in a statement on the bill. "These devices can be used to bypass tolls, engage in reckless driving, and even facilitate more serious crimes without detection. By banning these devices statewide, we are closing a loophole and strengthening public safety across Pennsylvania.”

Earlier this year, Philadelphia banned these types of devices, slapping a $2,000 fee on drivers who are caught with them.

In a statement on the governor signing Act 150 into law, Gallagher said that it was time to take the ban statewide.

“There are currently many ambiguities in our state law that allow individuals to use these devices as loopholes to get out of making payments they owe,” Gallagher said. “The city of Philadelphia recently took action on this issue by prohibiting these devices in the city, and now it’s time for the entire state of Pennsylvania to follow suit.”