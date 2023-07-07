New Bedford

Library book a century overdue returned to Massachusetts Library

According to the stamps on the book's card, it was last checked out in 1907

By Thea DiGiammerino

New Bedford Free Public Library

Better late than never! That was the sentiment when West Virginia University’s Rare Books Curator came across an interesting donation last month.

The book, “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity” by James Clerk Maxwell, was marked as part of the New Bedford Free Public Library's collection. According to the accompanying note from West Virginia, it was last checked out in 1907.

The university sent it home to New Bedford, which identified it as part of its Special Collection.

https://www.facebook.com/newbedfordlibrary/posts/pfbid0271ZUHH9zQxJ1TxNtGYD3AAqGnbx9mSzwXJ1YPqFsLNrCzNpULzebKsa9vL8SSC7Vl?cft[0]=AZXyQiHE3UuMcKSGF9vb8vnzCA5vhK4ygOsIgHYR7yq2klrnUvUWnce7HiV84gLcUf-gAjutPEnAjAmTzQsDIBfa6evlTfhygnxsbyGOdNPq4YUBeA6TS51cXB0WTYR5gjohrZq6mhCSHHc1qxhNlTsc&tn=%2CO%2CP-R
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Bedford
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us