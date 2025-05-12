LGP Qua, Philly rapper known for socially conscious lyrics, killed in shooting

LGP Qua, a Philadelphia rapper known for his socially conscious lyrics, was shot and killed in the city’s Juniata Park neighborhood on Mother’s Day.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, May 11, shortly before 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of M Street and East Luzerne Street. Police responded to reports of gunfire and were told that the victim had already been taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle. The man, later identified as 30-year-old Qidere Johnson, was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

A social media account created by family members confirmed Johnson was LGP Qua, an independent hip-hop artist known for his socially conscious lyrics that covered Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis and other issues impacting the city. He also gained popularity due to viral videos of his freestyle rapping.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Philadelphia hip hop star Meek Mill, popular hip hop producer Swizz Beatz and influential hip hop DJ Kid Capri all paid tribute to Johnson on social media.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any details on a suspect or what led to the shooting. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information on Johnson’s murder, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Johnson's murder was part of a violent weekend in Philadelphia that included a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed while filming a music video on East Pastorius Street and a deadly shooting on North Chadwick Street.

Despite the recent violence, as of May 11, there were 74 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2025, down 21.28% from the same time last year which ultimately had the lowest number of homicides in a decade, according to police data.