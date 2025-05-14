The mother of Qidere Johnson, also known as LGP Qua, is speaking out for the first time since he was shot and killed on Mother's Day.

Family and friends describe LGP Qua as more than just a musician, but as someone who was constantly trying to better his community.

NBC10's Johnny Archer spoke with his mother on Tuesday, two days after Qua was killed, who says her son went to the store but never returned.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 showed Qua gunned down in broad daylight in the Juniata section of Philadelphia at M and Luzerne streets on May 11. The Philadelphia Police Department said that they think it stemmed from a robbery.

"It's hurting because I'm still waiting for my son to walk up the block for Mother's Day," Tamara Davis said. "I never had the chance to hug my son for Mother's Day. I believe in my heart that I'm going to see my son again."

"He was bringing so much light. He was encouraging these young people. They wanted to see him. He wanted to give sneakers, to buy water ice. He understood the craziness and systematic issues like these communities face and refused to let people dictate that these kids can't change their lives," Qua's friend Nikki Bagby told NBC10.

To his fans, he was LGP Qua – a 30 year old rapper who was more than just a musician. He is described as an inspiration with lyrics that highlight the struggles on the street. He did what he could to guide his young fans in a positive direction.

"He would say, 'I want to give back to the community.' Everybody that knew my son from Badlands, from Nicetown, knew who my son and his mother was and the type of people he was. I'm hurt," Davis said.

He left such an impact on the community that on Thursday, Council president Kenyatta Johnson said he will honor Qua's life and legacy at a City Council meeting with a resolution.

Qua leaves behind two children, a 10 year old and a 7 year old.