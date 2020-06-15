LGBTQ Advocates, Plaintiffs Rejoice After Supreme Court Title VII Win

LGBTQ advocates rejoiced Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court issued an unexpectedly broad ruling that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — specifically, Title VII of the act, which prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sex — bars employment discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.
Chase Strangio, deputy director of Trans Justice at the ACLU LGBT & HIV Project, called the ruling “a truly important rebuke” of conservative efforts to roll back LGBTQ legal protections established during the Obama administration.
“This is a major blow to the interpretation that anti-trans forces are looking to advance,” Strangio said. “You kind of forget that positive, good things can happen sometimes.”
