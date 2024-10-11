Levain Bakery brings its massive cookies to Rittenhouse Square

Got a sweet tooth?

A beloved New York City-based bakery known for its iconic six-ounce cookies, signature pastries, and artisanal bread has finally arrived in Philadelphia.

Levain Bakery has opened a retail bakery and production space in Rittenhouse Square.

The store -- named Levain Rittenhouse -- will offer the brand's six classic flavors, such as chocolate chip walnut (also available as gluten-free and vegan chocolate chip walnut), dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, two chip chocolate chip, and the newest caramel coconut chocolate chip.

Additionally, the seasonal fall chocolate chunk, with flavors of ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and molasses, is available in the opening lineup.

In addition to the cookies, Levain Rittenhouse will offer coffee, an assortment of bread, loaf cakes, pastries, brioche, and weekend-only sticky buns, all baked in-house daily.

Levain was co-founded in 1995 by best friends Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald. It started as a small bread shop on the Upper West Side of New York City, offering "the ultimate" post-race treat for those training for triathlons.

Now, 30 years later, the bakery has locations across New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, Boston, and its 15th location in Philadelphia.

Levain Rittenhouse, located at 1518 Walnut St., is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit levainbakery.com.