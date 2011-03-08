Run/Walk the Leprechaun Run

Run don’t walk (well walking is OK too) to the 26th Annual Leprechaun 5-Mile Run/2-Mile Walk this weekend.

The 5-miler gives everyone a chance to get an early start on St. Patrick’s Day well raising money for the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

The out-and back-run along the West River Drive is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. And people can register near the Philadelphia Art Museum the day of the run.

Sign up online by the end of Tuesday for $20 or $25 after that. And kids under 18 years old can register for just 15 bucks.

Every pre-registered participant will get a long-sleeved T-shirt, according to organizers.

Proceeds from the run will support and inspire hope in individuals living with disabilities in the Philadelphia region. Even if you can't make it Saturday, the Special Olympics are always looking for new participants and volunteers in the area.

And who knows, maybe you’ll experience a little Luck o’ the Irish and wind up winning one of the trophies or medals for best finish.