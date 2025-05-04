Pennsylvania

TODAY Show spotlights Delco teacher for his inspiring work

Haverford High School educator Leon Smith was chosen as Pennsylvania's Teacher of the Year for 2025 and will be making a guest appearance on the TODAY Show this Monday, May 5

By Emily Rose Grassi

A rock star teacher from Pennsylvania is going to be on the TODAY Show this week.

The TODAY Show is spotlighting educators from around the country during National Teacher Appreciation Week that runs from Monday, May 5 through Friday, May 9.

To kick off the week, Pennsylvania's 2025 Teacher of the Year honoree Leon Smith will make a guest appearance on the show.

Smith teaches ninth through 12th grades at Haverford High School in Havertown, Delaware County, and has been working with the Haverford Township School District for over 20 years.

