Pennsylvania

Lehigh Valley Twin Gives Birth to Twin Girls on ‘Twosday'

It was a terrific Twosday for a Lehigh Valley twin who gave birth to twin baby girls on 2/22/22!

Whether you’re into palindromes, numerology, astrology or just like bugging your friends and relatives on social media, February 22, 2022, is already a significant date. But it was a truly life-changing day for a Lehigh Valley couple who gave birth to twin baby girls. And what’s even cooler? The new mom is a twin herself. 

Photo courtesy Lehigh Valley Health Network

Katie and Ryan Gerrity of Palmer Township, Pennsylvania, welcomed twin daughters Addison and Rylee on Tuesday (Twosday) 2/22/22 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem. Addison was born at 4:02 a.m. while Rylee was born at 4:20 a.m. 

Addison
Photo courtesy Lehigh Valley Health Network

The girls are the couple’s first children. Katie, a teacher, is also a twin. Congratulations Ryan and Katie! 

Rylee
Photo courtesy Lehigh Valley Health Network
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaLehigh ValleyPalmer Townshiptwosday
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us