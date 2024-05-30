Newsweek's ‘Best Small Airport' ranking includes Lehigh Valley International Airport. Here's why

Thinking about catching a flight soon? You might want to book out of Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Newsweek magazine had people vote for their favorite small airports and ABE has been recognized among the best in the country.
The airport gets its high ranking because Newsweek contributors said there is friendly service, easy parking, and a clean and relaxing environment.
The top ten winners were:
Hunstville International Airport
Lehigh Valley International Airport
Seattle Pain Field
Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport
Bangor International Airport
Missoula Montana Airport
Springfield-Branson National Airport
Wilmington International Airport
Blue Grass Airport
Wichita Eisenhower Airport
"Thank you to our Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority employees, volunteers, passengers, airport stakeholders, government leaders, and community partners for supporting us with your vote," Director of Publis and Government Relations of Lehigh Northampton Aiport Authority Colin Riccobon said in a statement.
