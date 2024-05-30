Newsweek's ‘Best Small Airport' ranking includes Lehigh Valley International Airport. Here's why

Thinking about catching a flight soon? You might want to book out of Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Newsweek magazine had people vote for their favorite small airports and ABE has been recognized among the best in the country.

The airport gets its high ranking because Newsweek contributors said there is friendly service, easy parking, and a clean and relaxing environment.

The top ten winners were:

Hunstville International Airport

Lehigh Valley International Airport

Seattle Pain Field

Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport

Bangor International Airport

Missoula Montana Airport

Springfield-Branson National Airport

Wilmington International Airport

Blue Grass Airport

Wichita Eisenhower Airport

"Thank you to our Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority employees, volunteers, passengers, airport stakeholders, government leaders, and community partners for supporting us with your vote," Director of Publis and Government Relations of Lehigh Northampton Aiport Authority Colin Riccobon said in a statement.