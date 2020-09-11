The namesake borough of Kutztown University in Pennsylvania adopted an ordinance that enforces strict COVID-19-related social distancing by penalty of fines.

Coronavirus cases doubled in one day at the university, according to a published report Thursday. The number of infected students jumped to 176, a report in Reading Eagle said.

The ordinance enacted by the Kutztown Borough Council on Friday limits crowds to 10 people and requires face masks be worn "when within six feet of someone not a member of your household."

Fines of $100 to $600 will be issued to those who violate the ordinance.

"The Borough of Kutztown is committed to the health and well-being of our entire community. We urge all residents to comply with this Ordinance and we thank you for doing so to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors," according to a statement posted to the borough website.

Shortly after the new law was passed, Kutztown University issued a post on Facebook that "students found in violation of this ordinance will also be subject to disciplinary action consistent with the Student Code of Conduct."

Here is a link to the full ordinance.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 cases have occurred on college campuses and in surrounding neighborhoods across the United States. In Philadelphia, Temple University cancelled most in-person classes two weeks into the fall semester because of an outbreak.

