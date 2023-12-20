Lehigh County Courthouse closed ‘due to an emergency'

The Lehigh County Courthouse in Allentown is shuttered on Wednesday due to, what officials called, "an emergency."

In an update to the county court's website, officials said the courthouse-- at 455 West Hamilton Street -- would be closed for the day on Dec. 20, and all matters scheduled for the day would be rescheduled.

The Historic Lehigh County Courthouse and Magisterial District Judge's office will remain open, officials said.

As of about 8:45 a.m., county officials did not detail specifics of the emergency.

Contacted Wednesday morning, a county representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.