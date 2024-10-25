‘Get out!' First responders help clear burning Pa. apartment building

First responders helped rescue residents from a burning Lehigh County apartment building early Friday, a source close to the fire department and residents said.

The fire broke out shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2024, at the Independence Square Apartments complex off Maryland Circle in Fullerton, Pennsylvania, Lehigh County 911 dispatchers said.

The blaze spread to three alarms before being brought under control. the source said.

It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Resident "Lucille" said at first she didn't think anything of the knocking on her door. "Then they started banging... and I see the fire department outside my door."

"When they said 'get out' I was like 'OK, I'm leaving,'" she said while standing outside her home.

She said she smelled smoke as she went down the steps from the second-floor apartment she just moved into last week.

Firefighters and equipment remained on scene hours after the fire began. Some people could be seen milling outside on a chilly morning.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear.