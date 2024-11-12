LEGO's newest set lets you build Philadelphia's famous LOVE sculpture

Soon, you'll be able to bring Philadelphia's famous LOVE statue right into your home.

LEGO is set to release "LEGO Art LOVE" building set, a smaller version of Robert Indiana's famous sculpture, which sits in John F. Kennedy Plaza, also known as LOVE Park.

The 791-piece set costs $80 to pre-order and will start shipping out at the beginning of the year, just in time to celebrate the iconic sculpture's 55th anniversary.

LEGO

This new 3D Love LEGO set is similar to the real-life version, featuring the same design and vibrant red, blue, and green colors.

"Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculpture is recognized around the world as an iconic symbol with a universal message, and now you can display it in your own home," LEGO said.

LEGO

If you are interested in pre-ordering your LOVE building set, visit www.lego.com.