Elected officials in New Jersey recently favorably moved legislation through committee that would see the state require riders of e-bikes and scooters to register these vehicle with the motor vehicle commission and have them insured.

Last week, the New Jersey Senate Transportation Committee moved legislation forward that would require the owners of low-speed electric bicycles or low-speed electric scooters to register them with the state -- and pay an $8 registration fee -- and have insurance coverage for liability, personal injury and uninsured motorists.

The bill has been circling through New Jersey's legislature since 2022 when it was presented by New Jersey State Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-22nd dist.) and State Senator Vin Gopal (D-11th dist.)

In the past, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia -- a group that advocates for road safety for bikers and pedestrians -- has argued against this legislation.

The coalition has claimed that by requiring riders of these types of vehicles to be insured and registered, New Jersey legislators are putting a financial burden on those who use electric bikes and scooters, could lead to "unwarranted" police stops against riders and would reduce the viability of these modes of transportation.

The bill was approved by the State Senate's Transportation Committee on Feb. 14 and it will next be reviewed by the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.