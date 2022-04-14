New Jersey

Legal Weed Sales in New Jersey to Begin April 21

Legal sales of marijuana in New Jersey will begin April 21, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

People aged 21 and over in the state will be able to purchase cannabis and cannabis products without a medical card on that date, the governor tweeted.

Voters approved the legal sale of marijuana in the state in 2020, but the state has taken this long to establish the rules governing its sale and approve companies to sell it.

Seven medical marijuana dispensaries in the Garden State were given the green light to sell recreational pot at 13 locations in a vote by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission on April 11.

Before that ruling, there were only medical marijuana dispensaries operating in New Jersey. Seven of those medical marijuana companies received the first licenses.

Many more prospective recreational retailers are also trying to open in New Jersey.

This Q&A answers many of the most-asked questions about legal weed in New Jersey.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

