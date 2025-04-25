Study shows new LED streetlights helped reduce crime in Philadelphia at night

A study found that new LED streetlights helped reduce crime and prevent gun violence after dark in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) and city leaders announced during a press conference that findings from a study, led by University of Pennsylvania Professor of Criminology and Sociology John MacDonald, Ph.D., demonstrated that large-scale streetlight upgrades can lead to significant reductions in crime rates.

The study analyzed the effect of upgrading 34,374 streetlights across 13,275 blocks in Philadelphia between August 2023 and May 2024.

Officials said during that period, the studied areas experienced a 21-percent reduction in outdoor nighttime gun violence, a 20-percent decline in violent crimes, and a 16-percent decrease in property crimes.

This all come after the Philly Streetlight Improvement Project (PSIP) began converting high pressure sodium streetlights into a network of more efficient, longer-lasting LED lights.

More than 105,000 fixtures have been installed since the PSIP began construction last year. The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2025.