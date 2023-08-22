Le Creuset Factory to Table sale coming to Philly Expo Center

Are you ready to upgrade your cookware? Le Creuset, the nearly century-old French-Belgian cookware company is bringing its Factory to Table sale to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center this fall.

It's a one-of-a-kind four-day shopping experience that will feature exclusive Le Creuset's premium cookware, limited-edition colors, and rare shapes and styles that are not typically found in the U.S.

Shoppers can purchase high-quality cast irons, stoneware, enamel on steel, stainless steel, tools and accessories at a discounted price, according to the company.

The shopping event will take place Thursday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 29 and guests must reserve a ticket ahead of time to attend.

Thursday VIP shopping session tickets are sold-out but there are limited $10 tickets available for Friday through Sunday.

For more information on available shopping session times and to purchase tickets click here.