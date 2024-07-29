Lawmakers, city leaders crack down on illegal dumping in Camden, NJ

Lawmakers and city leaders detailed their continued efforts to crack down on illegal dumping in Camden, New Jersey.

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Congressman Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez and others gathered at the Camden County Police Administration Building in Camden Monday morning. They discussed the impact federal funds have had on their ability to arrest and fine illegal dumpers in the city and impound their vehicles.

Rep. Norcross helped secure $500,000 in funding to install 120 more cameras around the city.

City leaders said the funds were allocated to improve the quality of life for Camden residents by stopping those who dump hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash in the city each year.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“Illegal dumping is wrong and dangerous for our communities. It is inexcusable for any company or person to use Camden City as their trashcan. Many of these groups come from out of town, and likely out of state, and dump debris illegally in our neighborhoods," Rep. Norcross said. "I was proud to secure $500,000 in community project funding for a citywide camera network that is now catching perpetrators in the act and being prosecuted. This is how it is supposed to work. The residents, law enforcement, and every level of government are coming together to say if you compromise the health and safety of the entire community, you will be held responsible."

Mayor Carstarphen also announced a new ordinance – passed by Camden City Council back on June 11 -- that will reward $500 to $1000 to anyone who can provide evidence to police that leads to the arrest of an illegal dumper.

"Illegal dumping in Camden will not be tolerated,” Mayor Carstarphen said. “We are grateful to Congressman Norcross for fighting for federal funding used to purchase this essential crime fighting equipment. The cameras have been incredibly helpful with deterring dumping while providing the evidence needed to prosecute those who are caught in the act. In addition, the city’s new illegal dumping rewards program will provide a monetary reward to anyone who provides police with information which leads to an arrest. I urge our residents to remain vigilant and report anyone doing harm to our community. If you see something, please say something."

In addition to the reward money, those who are caught illegally dumping in Camden could be fined up to $10,000.