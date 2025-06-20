An elementary school teacher, accused of having a child with one of her students, has been indicted in Cape May County, New Jersey.

On June 17, 2025, a grand jury returned an indictment against 34-year-old Laura Caron. She has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, the charges stem from an extensive investigation conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Middle Township Police Department Major Crimes Unit, which revealed that between 2016 and 2020, Caron engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student who had been residing in her home during that time period.

The student — who was 11 years old at the time — was living at Caron’s home with his siblings, and at times would wake up in Caron's bed, investigators said in an affidavit of probable cause obtained by NBC10.

During that time, Caron was employed as a 5th grade teacher at the Middle Township Elementary School.

Caron continued to sexually assault the student until 2020, when the victim was 14 or 15, according to investigators.

The investigation into the sexual abuse began in December after the alleged victim's father posted on Facebook that Caron's 5-year-old child looks similar to him and his son, according to the criminal complaint.

In a text message and call, the victim admitted to family members that he is the child's father, the criminal complaint said.

On Jan. 15, 2025, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Middle Township Police and the Special Victims Unit took Caron into custody without incident. Investigators also executed a court-authorized search warrant at her home.

A Facebook post by the father of a former student at Middle Township Elementary School led to an investigation into sexual assault charges against Laura Caron and the allegation that she had the boy's child, investigators say.

The Middle Township School District had been notified of the investigation and was cooperating with law enforcement, prosecutors said.

“These allegations are deeply disturbing, particularly given the position of trust the defendant held in relation to the victim. Our office remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community and will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who violate that trust," Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland shared in a recent news release.

