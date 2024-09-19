Montgomery County

Man goes into Montco laundromat ‘brutally' attacks woman folding clothes: police

Abington Township police hope to track down a man they say beat a woman as she folded clothes inside a Roslyn laundromat

By Dan Stamm

Photo of man wanted in Sept. 18, 2024, beating inside Abington Township laundromat.
Abington Township Police

Police in the Philadelphia suburbs are on the lookout for a masked man who they say "brutally attacked" a woman folding clothes inside a Montgomery County laundromat.

The attack took place around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in a business located at Easton and Woodland roads in the Roslyn section of Abington Township, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"The male punched the victim in the face several times causing lacerations, swelling and fractured bones," Abington police said. "The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital due to the severity of her injuries."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

After the beating, the man fled eastbound on Woodland Road.

The woman doesn't know the man who attacked her, police said.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect, his hands in his pockets taken from surveillance video before the attack. Police said he was wearing a hoodie and carried a blue shopping bag with him.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia police 24 hours ago

‘Devoted his life to service': Slain Philly Officer Jaime Roman praised at funeral

Philadelphia 11 mins ago

Filmmakers look back at when Wing Bowl reigned in South Philly

"It is believed that the suspect is homeless and frequents the Roslyn and Abington areas," police said, while noting officers were put on high alert.

Police asked for help tracking down the man. They asked anyone who knows the guy or recognizes him to give Detective Pettinato a call at (267)536-1098. Police urged anyone who sees the man to call 911 ASAP.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us