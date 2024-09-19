Police in the Philadelphia suburbs are on the lookout for a masked man who they say "brutally attacked" a woman folding clothes inside a Montgomery County laundromat.

The attack took place around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in a business located at Easton and Woodland roads in the Roslyn section of Abington Township, police said.

"The male punched the victim in the face several times causing lacerations, swelling and fractured bones," Abington police said. "The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital due to the severity of her injuries."

After the beating, the man fled eastbound on Woodland Road.

The woman doesn't know the man who attacked her, police said.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect, his hands in his pockets taken from surveillance video before the attack. Police said he was wearing a hoodie and carried a blue shopping bag with him.

"It is believed that the suspect is homeless and frequents the Roslyn and Abington areas," police said, while noting officers were put on high alert.

Police asked for help tracking down the man. They asked anyone who knows the guy or recognizes him to give Detective Pettinato a call at (267)536-1098. Police urged anyone who sees the man to call 911 ASAP.