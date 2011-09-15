Latino, Latin American and Caribbean Art Exhibit Comes to Philly

Experience the rich Latino, Latin and Caribbean culture through art. October 7th-27th Casa de Venezuela's presents “Dialogo 365” an intriguing Latino, Latin American and Caribbean art exhibit at the Crane Arts on 1400 American st, and the Old School Crane Arts on 1417 N. second st. The themes of Freedom, Liberty and Independence will be captured through a series of artistic work from many different artists.

Casa De Venezuela is a non-profit organization dedicated to culture advancement in art, education and much more. A reception with live music and great entertainment will be held Thursday, October 13th from 6p.m. to 9p.m. at the Crane Arts.

The Exhibit is Free and Open to the Public.