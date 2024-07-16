A 19-year-old man was sentenced for shooting and killing a 21-year-old Temple University student in 2021.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, a judge sentenced Latif Williams, 19, to 25 to 50 years in prison for the murder of Samuel Collington as well as a separate carjacking that occurred ten days before Collington's death.

Williams was found guilty back in February of third-degree murder and gun charges.

Collington, a Delaware County native, was shot in the chest outside his college apartment on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue in November 2021.

His mother, Molly Collington, said her son had just returned to North Philadelphia from his Delaware County home with clean laundry following Thanksgiving weekend.

She called her son's murder a "horrible injustice" and a "travesty like you have no idea" during an interview with NBC10. She also said she'll do anything to bring the person responsible to justice.

"This senseless act crushes us," Molly Collington said.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting, but the DA's office said that video evidence showed Collington was shot in what appeared to be a carjacking or robbery.

Collington appeared to fight back, the DA's office said, but that was after he was already shot.

NBC10 learned Williams was previously charged with carjacking a victim at gunpoint back in August 2021 though the victim was not harmed. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office told NBC10 they were forced to withdraw charges against Williams because a key witness never showed up to court.

Collington was a senior political science student at Temple, the university said. He was set to graduate in the spring of 2022 from the College of Liberal Arts.

“We are encouraged by an arrest of a suspect in the death of Sam Collington," Temple said in a statement. "It is our hope that this is the start of healing for his family and the Temple community. Gun violence is an epidemic; it’s a complex, national issue plaguing both the country and Philadelphia. We must stay vigilant in working with our community partners on identifying solutions to this crisis."

Collington was also a fellow in the office of the City Commissioner.

“Samuel was an incredibly talented and engaged young man,” City Commissioner Omar Sabir wrote. “During his brief time with our office, Samuel exemplified an incredible passion for engaging voters and was an indispensable member of our team. Sam’s death is a tremendous loss for the City Commissioners and all who knew him.”

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.