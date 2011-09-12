Latest Job Postings

Integrity Staffing
Nichole Massiah
nmassiah@integritystaffing.com
302-504-9901
Contact: Lilli Sigal, lsigal@integritystaffing.com
- Customer Service/collections, Elkins Park, PA. Temp to Hire 1st Shift, paying $16.40 to $17.50 hr, Bala Cynwyd.
- CNC programmer (CNC Lathe Mazak). Folcroft PA Temp to Hire 1st shift, paying $25.00 hr or more depending on experience, Bala Cynwyd.
- Felxo-graphics press operator. Malvern PA Temp to hire 2nd shift $18/hr, Bala Cynwyd.
- CNC Machinist and Set-up, Bensalem PA Temp to Hire 2nd Shift 1pm to 9 pm m- f, $18-$22 hr, Bala Cynwyd.
- Programmer CNC and Operate, Huntingdon Valley PA. Temp to hire 1st shift, $25 hrly depending on experience, Bala Cynwyd.
- Machine Mechanic, South Philadelphia, temp to hire 1st shift, $15-$16 hr depending on experience, Bala Cynwyd.
- Clerical/Admin South Philadelphia temp to hire 1st shift $10-$12 hrly depending on experience, Bala Cynwyd.
- CNC Machinist and Set Up, Warminster PA temp to hire, $18-$22 hrly, Bala Cynwyd.
- Electro/Mechanical Repair Tech, Montgomeryville, PA 2positions 2nd and 3rd shifts, $20hrly, Bala Cynwyd.
Contact: Diane Wolintos, diane@integritystaffing.com
- Sales representative/telemarketer with previous credit cards sales, counter sales and business to business.
- Administrative Assistant with QuickBooks, Wilmington, DE
- Office Manager Accts Receivable $16.00 per hr., New Castle, DE
- Electronic Assembly, Wilmington, DE
- Distribution Supervisor /2nd shift, New Castle, DE
- Medical Collections, New Castle, DE
Contact: Robin Titus, robin@integritystaffing.com
- Packer, Moorestown, NJ contact ,
- Executive Administrative/Office Manager, $16 -$22 per hour, Maple Shade NJ
- Marketing Product Analyst, annual salary, $75,000 to $80,000, location, Millville, direct hire. Contact Robin Titus at robin@integritystaffing.com
- Project Administrator, long-term temp, $18 to $19/hour, Carneys Point, NJ
Contact: Damon McWhite, dmcwhite@integritystaffing.com
- Maintenance Mechanic, Millville, NJ
- Extruder, Millville, NJ
- Grinder Operator, Millville, NJ
- Contact: Holly Cullen, hcullen@theaandfgroup.com
- Business Analyst, Newark, DE
- Junior Project Manager, Newark, DE
Contact: Allison Charriez, acharriez@integritystaffing.com
- Junior Level Operations Professionals, Newark, DE
- Junior Business Analyst, Newark, DE
Contact: Mark Sander, msanders@integritystaffing.com
- Plant Production Manager,$50,000 a year, East Brunswick, NJ
Shuster Staffing, Inc.
Scott M. Shuster
Scott@Shusterstaffing.com
610-664-6605
Contact: Megan E. Griffiths, Admin@shusterstaffing.com
Temporary:
- Aircraft Sheet Metal Fabricator
- Document Technician- Horsham, PA
- Rebate Administrator
- Executive Administrative Assistant
- Administrative Assistant - Horsham, PA
- Warehouse- Souderton, PA
- Controller - Manufacturing
- Data Management Outsourcing Manager
Permanent:
- Accounting Supervisor
- V.P. Digital Creative Director
- Commercial Banking Relationship Manager
- Commercial Lines Underwriter
- Workflow Coordinator
- Business Development Executive
- Paralegal
- Executive Assistant - Main Line
- Accounts Payable
- Accounts Receivable Clerk
- Administrative Assistant - Main Line
- Administrative Assistant - Pharmaceutical
Northwestern Mutual Financial Network
Contact:
Joanna Cole
Joanna.cole@nmfn.com
610-225-6548
- Financial Representative
- College Financial Representative
Emerson Personnel Group
Contact:
Bonnie Jeffers
bjeffers@emersonpersonnel.com
856.667.9180
- Receptionist/ Administrative Assistant – Deptford, NJ
- Administrative Assistant – Voorhees, NJ
- Executive Assistant – Maple Shade, NJ
- HR Generalist – Voorhees, NJ
- Executive Assistant – Delran, NJ
- Data Entry Specialist – Gloucester County, NJ
- HR Manager, Diversity & Recruitment – Vineland, NJ