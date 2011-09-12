Latest Job Postings

By NBC10 ConsumerWatch Team

Integrity Staffing
Nichole Massiah
nmassiah@integritystaffing.com
302-504-9901
Contact: Lilli Sigal, lsigal@integritystaffing.com

  • Customer Service/collections, Elkins Park, PA. Temp to Hire 1st Shift, paying $16.40 to $17.50 hr, Bala Cynwyd.
  • CNC programmer (CNC Lathe Mazak).  Folcroft PA Temp to Hire 1st shift, paying $25.00 hr or more depending on experience, Bala Cynwyd.
  • Felxo-graphics press operator.  Malvern PA Temp to hire 2nd shift $18/hr, Bala Cynwyd.
  • CNC Machinist and Set-up, Bensalem PA Temp to Hire 2nd Shift 1pm to 9 pm m- f, $18-$22 hr, Bala Cynwyd.
  • Programmer CNC and Operate, Huntingdon Valley PA. Temp to hire 1st shift, $25 hrly depending on experience, Bala Cynwyd.
  • Machine Mechanic, South Philadelphia, temp to hire 1st shift, $15-$16 hr depending on experience,  Bala Cynwyd.
  • Clerical/Admin South Philadelphia temp to hire 1st shift $10-$12 hrly depending on experience,  Bala Cynwyd.
  • CNC Machinist and Set Up, Warminster PA temp to hire, $18-$22 hrly, Bala Cynwyd.
  • Electro/Mechanical Repair Tech, Montgomeryville, PA  2positions 2nd and 3rd shifts, $20hrly, Bala Cynwyd.

Contact: Diane Wolintos, diane@integritystaffing.com

  • Sales representative/telemarketer with previous credit cards sales, counter sales and business to business.
  • Administrative Assistant with QuickBooks, Wilmington, DE
  • Office Manager Accts Receivable $16.00 per hr., New Castle, DE
  • Electronic Assembly, Wilmington, DE
  • Distribution Supervisor /2nd shift, New Castle, DE 
  • Medical Collections, New Castle, DE

Contact: Robin Titus, robin@integritystaffing.com

  • Packer, Moorestown, NJ contact ,
  • Executive Administrative/Office Manager, $16 -$22 per hour, Maple Shade NJ
  • Marketing Product Analyst, annual salary, $75,000 to $80,000, location, Millville, direct hire. Contact Robin Titus at robin@integritystaffing.com
  • Project Administrator, long-term temp, $18 to $19/hour, Carneys Point, NJ

Contact: Damon McWhite, dmcwhite@integritystaffing.com

  • Maintenance Mechanic, Millville, NJ
  • Extruder, Millville, NJ
  • Grinder Operator, Millville, NJ
  • Contact: Holly Cullen, hcullen@theaandfgroup.com
  • Business Analyst, Newark, DE
  • Junior Project Manager, Newark, DE 

Contact: Allison Charriez, acharriez@integritystaffing.com

  • Junior Level Operations Professionals, Newark, DE
  • Junior Business Analyst, Newark, DE 

Contact: Mark Sander, msanders@integritystaffing.com

  • Plant Production Manager,$50,000 a year, East Brunswick, NJ

Shuster Staffing, Inc.
Scott M. Shuster
Scott@Shusterstaffing.com
610-664-6605
Contact: Megan E. Griffiths, Admin@shusterstaffing.com
Temporary:

  • Aircraft Sheet Metal Fabricator
  • Document Technician- Horsham, PA
  • Rebate Administrator
  • Executive Administrative Assistant
  • Administrative Assistant - Horsham, PA
  • Warehouse- Souderton, PA
  • Controller - Manufacturing
  • Data Management Outsourcing Manager

Permanent:

  • Accounting Supervisor
  • V.P. Digital Creative Director
  • Commercial Banking Relationship Manager
  • Commercial Lines Underwriter
  • Workflow Coordinator
  • Business Development Executive
  • Paralegal
  • Executive Assistant - Main Line
  • Accounts Payable
  • Accounts Receivable Clerk
  • Administrative Assistant - Main Line
  • Administrative Assistant - Pharmaceutical

Northwestern Mutual Financial Network
Contact:
Joanna Cole
Joanna.cole@nmfn.com
610-225-6548

  • Financial Representative
  • College Financial Representative

Emerson Personnel Group
Contact:
Bonnie Jeffers
bjeffers@emersonpersonnel.com
856.667.9180

  • Receptionist/ Administrative Assistant – Deptford, NJ
  • Administrative Assistant – Voorhees, NJ
  • Executive Assistant – Maple Shade, NJ
  • HR Generalist – Voorhees, NJ
  • Executive Assistant – Delran, NJ
  • Data Entry Specialist – Gloucester County, NJ
  • HR Manager, Diversity & Recruitment – Vineland, NJ
