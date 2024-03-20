Born into a car family, Tony D'Antonio, of West Chester, always knew he wanted to work on vintage cars.

Now, with a new show -- "Last Chance Garage," set to premiere on the MotorTrend Network on March 20 -- he's ready to take his childhood dreams to the world stage.

"I knew since I was a little kid, all I wanted to do was work on classic cars, custom cars, jeeps, big trucks…” D'Antonio told NBC10's Katy Zachry.

D'Antonio said he started his business, D'Antonio Automotive at the age of 19 out of his parent's garage repairing, restoring and reviving classic, custom and vintage cars.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A synopsis for the new show noted that he leads a team of incredibly skilled mechanics who undo the mistakes of other garages by reviving the cars and dreams of their owners.

The show will focus on how the team works to fix a botched job and make their clients' dream cars a reality once more.

His West Chester-based company, he said, is a team of family and friends with a unique skillset when it comes to classic and vintage cars that won't run.

When asked about what it means to get these cars back on the road, D'Antonio told NBC10 it's all about helping people relive some of their favorite memories.

“What that does is it gives you the ability to relive the greatest moments in your life when you were having the most fun or most enjoyment or most love," he said. "I’m able to bring those moments back for you… through a car.”

"Last Chance Garage" will air new episodes Wednesdays on the MotorTrend Network. The series will premiere at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20.