A large junkyard fire at a Bucks County steel plant sent thick plumes of black smoke into the afternoon sky Thursday.

The two-alarm fire broke out at Mazza Steel in Falls Township, Pa., shortly after 12:30 p.m., county officials confirmed.

SkyForce10 overhead showed heaps of trash and debris ablaze inside the junkyard on Solar Drive.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bucks County emergency dispatch said no injuries had been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.