Large fire at Philadelphia home sends plumes of smoke into the air

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a home in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

The fire started at at a house in the area of the 500 block of Brinton Street just after 5 p.m. on March 27, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the first floor and officials declared the situation an "all-hands status."

According to the fire department, there are over 110 firefighters on scene battling the blaze.

As SkyForce10 approached the scene, white smoke could be seen from miles away.

Once over the scene, we could see firefighters battling flames coming from the building.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.