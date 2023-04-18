Deadly Shooting Inside Montgomery County Home

The coroner's office and police could be seen early Tuesday investigating a deadly shooting at a Montgomery County home.

Neighbors said they heard the gunfire coming from inside the Walnut Street home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, late Monday night.

Montgomery County dispatchers said that at least one person was taken from the scene by medical helicopter. They didn't reveal an exact time of when the shooting took place.

Police at the scene said at least one person died and another was injured.

The county coroner and detectives could be seen at the home early Tuesday. They could be seen taking bags of evidence from the home.

This story is developing and will be updated once new information is revealed.