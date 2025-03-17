Lane Johnson gets a 1-year extension and a raise

The Eagles on Monday agreed to terms with veteran right tackle Lane Johnson on a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Philly through the 2027 season.

This extension also comes with a raise for Johnson. The reworked deal will add $8 million over the next two years and an addition $30 million in guarantees, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Johnson, who will turn 35 in May, enters Year 13 of his NFL career in 2025 and is still playing at an extremely high level. Johnson made his sixth Pro Bowl in 2024 and had a strong case to be first-team All-Pro.

Before Super Bowl LIX, Johnson made it clear that he had no plans to retire.

“I’m definitely not retiring after this game, win or lose,” Johnson said in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX. “I’m definitely playing next year. It’s really how you take it when you get up in age. You take it one year at a time.

“Physically, man, I feel a lot better than I have in the past couple of years. I feel really good. For being this late in the year, it’s not usually like that. I’m thankful and we got a good team here to help us out with all that.”

If Johnson plays out the remaining three years on his contract, he would be 37 years old at the end of the 2027 season. Brandon Graham is the only player in franchise history to play 15 seasons with the Eagles and this extension gives Johnson a chance to become the second.

The Eagles have done a good job of locking up their talent, especially on offense, long-term. In addition to Johnson, the Eagles also have Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Jordan Mailata, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley and Landon Dickerson under contract through at least the 2027 season. Earlier this offseason, the Eagles also gave Barkley an extension.

The Eagles used the No. 4 overall pick on Johnson back in 2013 and he has now been a six-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first- or second-team All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champion. With three years left under contract, Johnson has the opportunity to solidify his Hall of Fame resume in the coming years.

