Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania man charged with rape of a child, accused of years of abuse

By Cherise Lynch

pa state police patrol car
NBC10

A Pennsylvania man could be facing prison time for accusations of sexual abuse that spanned over several years.

Frank Breneman, 71, of Lititz, has been arrested in connection to alleged sexual assault crimes that occurred in Lancaster County between 2004 and 2016, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said Breneman was charged Wednesday with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, and indecent assault of a child relating to two victims when they were between the ages of 4 and 11 years old.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Pennsylvania State Police

During the course of the investigation, police said investigators identified an additional victim who recounted similar experiences with Breneman.

Some of the victims were former foster children of Breneman and were abused while living in his home, according to police.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

NBC10 First Alert Weather 4 hours ago

Severe thunderstorm watch could bring hail, lightning, gusty winds to Del., Pa., NJ

Pennsylvania 11 mins ago

Bucks County thrift shop forced to close early after a reported gas leak

Police ask if anyone has additional information regarding this case or the conduct of Breneman, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Lancaster Station Criminal Investigation Unit, Trooper Edward Zema by calling 717-299-7650.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaLancaster County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us