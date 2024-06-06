Pennsylvania man charged with rape of a child, accused of years of abuse

A Pennsylvania man could be facing prison time for accusations of sexual abuse that spanned over several years.

Frank Breneman, 71, of Lititz, has been arrested in connection to alleged sexual assault crimes that occurred in Lancaster County between 2004 and 2016, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

Police said Breneman was charged Wednesday with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, and indecent assault of a child relating to two victims when they were between the ages of 4 and 11 years old.

During the course of the investigation, police said investigators identified an additional victim who recounted similar experiences with Breneman.

Some of the victims were former foster children of Breneman and were abused while living in his home, according to police.

Police ask if anyone has additional information regarding this case or the conduct of Breneman, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Lancaster Station Criminal Investigation Unit, Trooper Edward Zema by calling 717-299-7650.