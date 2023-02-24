Lafayette College on Lockdown After Reports of Shots Fired

Lafayette College is currently on lockdown after reports of shots fired, the school announced early Friday evening.

Campus Lockdown :: Reports of shots fired near Pearl Street in Easton. Suspect last seen red sweatshirt headed East along bushkill creek. — LafCol Public Safety (@LafayetteDPS) February 24, 2023

A spokesperson for the school tweeted there were reports of shots fired near Pearl Street and that a suspect in a red sweatshirt was last seen headed east along Bushkill Creek.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured.

Lafayette College is a private liberal arts college founded in 1826. The campus is located on 730 High Street in Easton, Pennsylvania, in the Lehigh Valley, about 60 miles north of Philadelphia.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.